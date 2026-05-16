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East Los Angeles homicide investigation underway after boy fatally shot

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A homicide investigation was launched in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning after a boy was found fatally shot, according to Los Angeles County deputies. 

In a news release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide detectives said that they were called to assist East Los Angeles Station deputies with a shooting death investigation that happened at around 1:15 a.m. near Sixth Street and Fraser Avenue. 

"Upon arrival, deputies located a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound," the release said. 

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said. 

"Through investigation, Homicide Investigators learned that the suspect entered a dark colored SUV and fled the scene eastbound on 6th street and out of view," the LASD release said. "It is unknown if its gang related."

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

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