East Los Angeles homicide investigation underway after boy fatally shot

A homicide investigation was launched in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning after a boy was found fatally shot, according to Los Angeles County deputies.

In a news release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide detectives said that they were called to assist East Los Angeles Station deputies with a shooting death investigation that happened at around 1:15 a.m. near Sixth Street and Fraser Avenue.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound," the release said.

The victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

"Through investigation, Homicide Investigators learned that the suspect entered a dark colored SUV and fled the scene eastbound on 6th street and out of view," the LASD release said. "It is unknown if its gang related."

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.