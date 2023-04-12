Watch CBS News
East Hollywood car explosion: Bomb squad, arson investigators respond

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a reported car fire at 1180 North New Hampshire Avenue in East Hollywood at about 11:13 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the fire began with an explosion.

Los Angeles police later confirmed a bomb squad also responded to the scene to investigate. Arson investigators were also summoned.

The fire started with an explosion, according to an examination and witness accounts, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

A "post-blast investigation" was underway, according to the LAPD. The car was towed for further analysis.

No injuries were reported, and no threat to the public was determined.

