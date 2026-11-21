A preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Los Angeles County coastline on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 6:09 a.m. about 6 miles southeast of San Pedro. It could be felt throughout the South Bay, Long Beach and parts of Orange County.

It was about 7 miles deep, the USGS said.

As of 6:30 a.m., there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake came one day after another, initially declared a 4.4-magnitude quake before being downgraded to 3.9, shook LA County with an epicenter near Commerce.