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Early-morning showers possibly coming to Southern California

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Some light showers could pass through Southern California overnight on Monday and Tuesday.

CBS LA's weather team has issued a short NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday because the light showers could affect the morning commute. The impacts will be minimal, but the roads may be slick on Tuesday morning. 

The National Weather Service said most areas will see little or no rain, but some isolated regions may see a very brief moderate-to-heavy shower. The chances are higher in the mountain areas. There is also a 5% chance of thunderstorms. 

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