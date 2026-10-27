Eagle Rock High School student Irene Maddox named 2027 Rose Queen

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses crowned Eagle Rock High School student Irene Maddox as its 108th Rose Queen.

Before receiving the crown, Maddox joined six other young women on the Rose Court, each chosen based on several criteria, including academic achievement, community and school involvement, public speaking ability and youth leadership.

"Getting to know all of these girls, getting to meet my six new soul sisters, has really been a terrific experience," Maddox said.

In a comment on The Rose Parade's Instagram post of the coronation, the Los Angeles Unified School District listed her achievements.

"Irene leads with confidence and creativity, serving as editor-in-chief of broadcast journalism for the Eagle's Scream, founding and presiding over the Korean Culture Club, serving as secretary of Model United Nations and leading a youth group at Christian Assembly Church," LAUSD wrote. "She's also captain of both the Varsity Swim Team and Varsity Girls Water Polo Team, bringing her leadership skills to the classroom, the pool and her community."

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses crowned Eagle Rock High School student Irene Maddox as its 108th Rose Queen. CBS LA

Maddox and the following Rose Court members will serve alongside each other as ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses by participating in the community events as well as preparing for the 2027 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game:

Lucy Joyce Wendling, San Marino High School

Tessa Rose Choi, La Cañada High School

Elizabeth Tabaro Kengaju Rweyemamu, Polytechnic School

Daniela Guzman, Arcadia High School

Maria Teresa Monserrat McDonald, Thurgood Marshall Secondary School

Evita Cielo Bridge, Mayfield Senior School

The theme for this year's celebration will be "Welcome," according to the Tournament of Roses.

"The City of Pasadena has been so welcoming to me," Maddox said. "I'm really proud to be able to be a welcoming figure for young people and represent the City of Pasadena."

Each member of the Rose Court received a $7,500 academic scholarship.