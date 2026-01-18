Dunn scores 29, USC women cruise past Purdue 83-57

Kara Dunn scored 29 points and the USC Trojans women's basketball team cruised to an 83-57 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in front of the Galen Center crowd on Sunday.

The Trojans got off to a hot start, scoring 21 points in each of the first two quarters. They continued in the second half, piling on 24 points in the third quarter and snapping their four-game skid.

Dunn's 29 points were a season-high, continuing a trend of four consecutive games with at least 20 points. Jazzy Davidson's 13 points and Londynn Jones' 15 wrapped up the leading-scorers for USC.

The Boilermakers were led by Tara Daye's 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams still sit in the bottom half of the Big Ten conference standings.

Up next

The Trojans hit the road on Thursday, Jan. 22, where they'll face off against the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans.

Purdue stays in Los Angeles, where they'll face off with the nation's No. 3 team in the UCLA Bruins.