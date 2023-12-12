Dump truck veers off side of southbound 405 Freeway; firefighters work to free trapped driver

Firefighters freed a driver that was trapped inside of a truck after it was forced off the side of the 405 Freeway during a collision in Van Nuys on Tuesday.

It It took firefighters about 30 minutes to rescue the river from the truck, which they were referring to as a "full size commercial dump truck."

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The collision, which happened at around 1:20 p.m., forced a lengthy closure of southbound lanes, creating a miles-long traffic backup on both sides of I-405 near the Victory Boulevard ramps.

After the crash, the dump truck is said to have spilled about 20 gallons of fuel onto the hillside where it crashed. Officials say that none of the liquid made it to storm drains in the area.

With SkyCal overhead, the truck could be seen sitting on the embankment off the side of the road, with the nose of the truck resting near the base of a large tree.