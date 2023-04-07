Dump truck crashes in Brentwood, driver injured

A dump truck crashed into parked vehicles and a power pole Friday in the Brentwood area and the driver was injured.

The crash occurred about 9 a.m. on a narrow, winding stretch of roadway in the 700 block of North Tigertail Road, north of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued the man, who had become trapped.

Crews were sent to repair the pole, and some electrical service was affected.