DUI driver injured after sending vehicle into house in Orange

A man was injured Friday evening after driving his vehicle into a home in Orange.

The crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m. on Katella Avenue, when the man believed to be driving the vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, sideswiped a parked vehicle. That initial collision caused caused the truck he was driving to lose its front passenger side wheel, just before it veered off the road and collided with a home.

The home suffered major damage to its structural integrity, and the gas meter was severely damaged.

Orange Police Department

Once Orange County Fire Authority crews arrived to the scene they were able to shut off the gas and stabilize the home so that the vehicle could be removed.

The man was arrested for DUI and taken to a hospital to treat injuries sustained in the crash.

None of the residents inside of the home were injured.

As crews assessed the situation and removed the vehicle from inside of the home, Katella was closed for nearly three hours.