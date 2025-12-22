Watch CBS News
12-year-old boy killed during alleged DUI crash in San Fernando Valley

Chelsea Hylton
A 12-year-old boy was killed after an alleged DUI crash in Winnetka on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place near Winnetka Avenue and Saticoy Street around 2:50 a.m.

The driver was traveling eastbound on Saticoy Avenue when they hit the boy who was allegedly walking out of the crosswalk. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD said the driver remained at the scene after the crash and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. 

