3 ducks found with their bills severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley

Three ducks had to be euthanized after they were found with their bills severed at a Fountain Valley park, and animal rescue officials are asking for help finding whoever was responsible.

The first duck was brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center on July 31 and another was brought in the past Saturday after being found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, according to executive director Debbie McGuire. 

"Since July 31, two Mallards have been brought into the Westlands & Wildlife Care Center with thee same dramatic and heart wrenching injury," McGuire said in a statement. "Both ducks had their bills severed."

A third duck brought in this month also had to be euthanized.

The ducks were alive, but starving because they could no longer eat. So the decision was made to euthanize the ducks because of the "severity of their wounds," she said. 

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Orange County Animal Control are investigating.

Anyone who sees a duck being attacked can call 911, but anyone with information about the duck abuse can call CalTip at 888-334-2258. If an injured bird is found, call animal care at (714) 935-6848.

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

