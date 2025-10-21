Ducks rookie Beckett Sennecke picks up his third goal of the season in 5-2 win over Predators

Anaheim rookie Beckett Sennecke collected his third goal of the season and the Ducks beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old Sennecke dropped to one knee to blast a feed from Mason McTavish past Juuse Saros with just over three minutes left in the second period to give the Ducks a two-goal lead they wouldn't come close to squandering. Sennecke, the third overall pick in this year's draft, now has five points in five games for Anaheim.

Ross Johnston scored his first goal of the season and added two assists. Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim. Jacob Trouba had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 26 stops.

Anaheim played without veteran forward Chris Kreider, who missed the game due to an illness.

Tyson Jost and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators, who have dropped four straight. Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, which has surrendered 19 goals during its slide.

The teams traded goals in the first period and again in the opening minutes of the second before the Ducks took control in the latter stages of the period.

Gauthier gave Anaheim the lead for good when he and Alex Killorn broke in 2-on-1 on Saros. Gauthier's wrist shot from the slot beat Saros to the glove side to make it 3-2.

Sennecke doubled Anaheim's advantage later in the period thanks in part to some sloppy stickhandling behind the Nashville net by Saros, who left the puck for Brady Skjei. Johnston stripped it from Skjei and fed it to McTavish, who then fed a cross-ice pass to a streaking Sennecke.

Up next

Ducks: continue their five-game road trip in Boston on Thursday.

Predators: Host Vancouver on Thursday.