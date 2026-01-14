Nearly 200 ducks recovered from box truck in Palmdale, LA County Animal Services says

Los Angeles County animal services officers recovered approximately 200 ducks from a box truck in Palmdale on Wednesday morning.

In a news release shared by the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control, officials said that they were called to assist the California Highway Patrol with the ducks after they were found inside a box truck whose owner or guardian had died.

"With no information about where the ducks were going or who was responsible for them, our priority was clear: get them to safety," the release said.

The back of a box truck filled with ducks in Palmdale on Jan. 14, 2026. County of Los Angeles Animal Care and Control

Officers said that all of the ducks were safely transferred to care centers, where they will be housed and cared for. It's unclear what the next steps will be.

Anyone who has more information was asked to contact CHP at (661) 743-6060 or animal control officers at (661) 940-4191.