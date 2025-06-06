Watch CBS News
Alleged arson, stolen vehicle suspect arrested in Duarte

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Arson suspect arrested in Duarte
An alleged arson and stolen vehicle suspect was taken into custody in Duarte late Friday night. 

Los Angeles County deputies were preparing to engage the suspect in pursuit at around 10:30 p.m. near Shrode Avenue and Mountain Avenue when the suspect pulled over. 

They were initially called to the area after receiving reports of a stolen car in the area. During their investigation, deputies also say that they learned they were suspected in some sort of arson. They did not provide details on that alleged incident. 

Deputies said that the driver and two passengers were taken into custody.

They did not provide any further information.

