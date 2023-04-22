Drop off your unused drugs; it's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Today is the day to get rid of the leftover, unused, or expired prescription drugs in the medicine cabinet. It's the 24th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, April 22,

The Drug Enforcement Administration and local partners throughout the nation are collecting tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its beginnings. The DEA reports that the drugs lingering in homes, often become a gateway to addiction.

"We will have approximately 67 collection sites throughout Southern California where the public can conveniently drop off their medications. This free, anonymous event allows the community to safeguard their homes from the potential misuse or diversion of prescription medications," said Bill Bodner, DEA Los Angeles Field Division special agent in charge.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com