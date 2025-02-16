Driver uninjured after car rolls down cliff in Chatsworth

A driver was uninjured after their car rolled down a cliff in Chatsworth on Sunday evening.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 23000 block of Santa Susana Pass Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers and firefighters were dispatched to the area after receiving a call that a car had gone over a cliff on the side of the road.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, only the driver was inside of the car when it went over the side. By the time they arrived, the driver had gotten out under their own power.

They declined medical transport from paramedics and are not believed to have suffered any major injuries, firefighters said.

No further information was provided.

Citizen App video from the scene shows what looks to be a grey sedan dozens of feet down a rock face. It has heavy damage to the roof.