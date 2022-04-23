Driver shot on 110 Freeway in South LA

A driver was shot on the 110 Freeway Friday evening and drove to South Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at 9:19 p.m. to the northbound 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue regarding shots fired, said CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.

The victim was able to continue driving, exited the freeway and eventually stopped at Broadway and West 58th Street.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene and an LAPD spokesman confirmed the victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

CHP is in charge of the investigation and Brandt said parts of the freeway will be closed during its investigation.