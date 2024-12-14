Driver seriously injured after veering into Pacoima Wash following two-car crash in North Hills

Driver rescued after crash causes car to veer into wash in North Hills

A driver was hoisted out of the Pacoima Wash on Saturday after veering off the road as the result of a two-car crash in North Hills on Saturday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 15100 block of W. Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Circumstances surrounding what caused the crash remain unclear, but one of the two cars plummeted several feet into the riverbed, firefighters said.

SkyCal was overhead as the driver was hoisted to safety in a basket before being taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. There was no information immediately available on the person's identity.

Another person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, firefighters said.