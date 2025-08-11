Driver killed in Pomona after loose truck tire slams into car window on 60 Freeway

Driver killed in Pomona after loose truck tire slams into car window on 60 Freeway

Driver killed in Pomona after loose truck tire slams into car window on 60 Freeway

A driver was killed early Monday morning when a loose truck tire slammed into their windshield on the 60 Freeway in Pomona.

It happened a little before 2:30 a.m. on eastbound lanes near the Garey Avenue off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The tire, which had broken loose from a 1995 GMC pickup truck driving westbound on the freeway, shattered the window of the victim's car, a white Lexus sedan, and also caused its roof to partially collapse.

Officers say that it bounced across lanes and over the median before slamming into the car. The impact caused the driver to lose control of her vehicle, which then crashed into a guardrail.

The victim, a 57-year-old Moreno Valley woman, has not yet been identified. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After it hit the Lexus, police say the tire continued to bounce across lanes where it caused another collision.

CHP officers ordered a SigAlert for all lanes just before 3:15 a.m. It was lifted at around 4 a.m.

No citations were issued in connection with the incident, but CHP says they are still investigating the matter.