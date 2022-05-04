Watch CBS News

Driver Killed In Los Alamitos after collision sends car into flood control

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 3 PM Edition) 02:53

One driver was killed after a collision sent their car off a bridge and into a flood control. 

los-alamitos-crash.jpg
CBSLA

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the two-car collision happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday on Willow Street near Coyote Creek.

The collision forced one driver off the bridge and landed into the flood control below. 

The Orange County Fire Authority took both drivers to the hospital. The driver that landed in the flood control died. 

Police have yet to identify the victim.

First published on May 3, 2022 / 8:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.