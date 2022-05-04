Driver Killed In Los Alamitos after collision sends car into flood control

One driver was killed after a collision sent their car off a bridge and into a flood control.

CBSLA

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the two-car collision happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday on Willow Street near Coyote Creek.

The collision forced one driver off the bridge and landed into the flood control below.

The Orange County Fire Authority took both drivers to the hospital. The driver that landed in the flood control died.

Police have yet to identify the victim.