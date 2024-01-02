Watch CBS News
Driver killed after collision with Surfliner train in Camarillo

By Dean Fioresi

A driver died after colliding with an Amtrak Surfliner train in Camarillo on Tuesday.

The collision happened on the tracks near the intersection of Somis Road, where Las Posas and Upland Road cross, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition via a VCFD helicopter, firefighters said. However, her injuries were too severe and she died.

Footage from the scene showed the severely damaged car, which appeared to be a white sedan. Investigators said the collision pushed the vehicle into the signal control box which controls the railroad arms. Because of this, the intersection will have a flashing red light until at least tomorrow morning. 

No injuries were reported on the train, which remains on the tracks where the crash occurred as the investigation continues. 

It remains unclear why the car was on the tracks. 

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact deputies at (805) 388-5100.

