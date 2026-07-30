Driver injured in Pacific Palisades after plowing into side of building on PCH

Firefighters are working to rescue a truck driver after they plowed into a business in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to the 14800 block of Pacific Coast Highway after a truck rammed into a commercial building.

Aerial footage of the crash showed the front part of the truck lodged into the side of the building. The LAFD said no one was inside the business at the time.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Details about the driver were also not immediately available.

The LA Department of Building and Safety and the LA Department of Transportation have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.