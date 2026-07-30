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Driver injured in Pacific Palisades after plowing into side of building on PCH

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Firefighters are working to rescue a truck driver after they plowed into a business in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to the 14800 block of Pacific Coast Highway after a truck rammed into a commercial building.

Aerial footage of the crash showed the front part of the truck lodged into the side of the building. The LAFD said no one was inside the business at the time.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Details about the driver were also not immediately available. 

The LA Department of Building and Safety and the LA Department of Transportation have been notified. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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