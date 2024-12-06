Watch CBS News
Driver hospitalized after big rig overturns on 60 Freeway in Pomona

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A big rig driver was hospitalized after their truck overturned on the 60 Freeway in Pomona late Friday. 

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. on eastbound lanes of SR-60 near the SR-71 connector, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

It's unclear what exactly caused the 18-wheeler to overturn, but all lanes were blocked by the investigation. 

CHP officers say that another car may have been speeding or driving recklessly before they hit the semi truck. 

It's unclear exactly when lanes are expected to reopen. 

