Driver flees scene after crashing into Burbank house

Authorities were searching for a driver Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house in Burbank.

The collision was reported around 4:30 a.m. on North Fredric Street, between the Hollywood Burbank Airport and the Empire Center shopping plaza.

Upon arrival, first responders found a black SUV that had crashed through a fence and into a home, leaving severe damage.

No one was found at the scene, including the driver or residents of the home. Officers with the Burbank Police Department were searching for the driver as of 5 a.m.

No additional details were immediately made available.