Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver flees scene after crashing into Burbank house

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities were searching for a driver Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house in Burbank.

The collision was reported around 4:30 a.m. on North Fredric Street, between the Hollywood Burbank Airport and the Empire Center shopping plaza.

Upon arrival, first responders found a black SUV that had crashed through a fence and into a home, leaving severe damage. 

No one was found at the scene, including the driver or residents of the home. Officers with the Burbank Police Department were searching for the driver as of 5 a.m.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue