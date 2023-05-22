Driver dead after Gardena group shoots at passing car

A driver died after being shot in Gardena Sunday night and several individuals involved remained at large Monday morning.

Homicide investigators determined the victim was driving northbound on Chadron past a group of undescribed individuals standing on the west side of the street on the 14800 block. The group reportedly fired at the victim, who sped off and crashed a block away. KCAL News

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 14700 block of Chadron Avenue in unincorporated Gardena at 10:53 p.m. Sunday, according to the department.

Arriving deputies found a man with gunshot wounds to his torso in a Toyota Corolla that had crashed into several parked vehicles at the scene. The victim was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said four to five people were involved, but no descriptions were released. The incident was under investigation.