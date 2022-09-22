Watch CBS News
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

1 pulled from water after car crashes into lake in Temecula
1 pulled from water after car crashes into lake in Temecula 00:26

One person is in critical condition Thursday after crashing their car into a lake in Temecula.

car-into-lake-rescue.jpg
(credit: Riverside County Fire Department)

Firefighters were called to Harveston Lake in the 29000 block of Lake House Road at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on the report of a submerged vehicle. At the scene, they found one vehicle fully submerged in the lake.

Divers went in and pulled on person from the car. That person, presumably the driver, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It's not known how the car ended up crashing into the lake.

Harveston Lake is nestled within an area of Temecula near where the 215 Freeway meets Winchester Road.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 7:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

