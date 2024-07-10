Driver charged with DUI, hit-and-run after allegedly crashing into family of 5

Hit-and-run driver that crashed into family of five riding bikes in Garden Grove identified

Orange County prosecutors announced felony charges against the 29-year-old accused of running over a family of five while driving with a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit.

Suspect Ceferino Ascencion Ramos faces:

One felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury

One felony count of driving with blood alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury

One felony count of hit and run with permanent injury or death

One count of hit and run with injury

Prosecutors added two felony enhancements for causing brain injury and paralysis and one felony enhancement of great bodily injury. Ramos faces 11 years if convicted on all charges.

The violent crash happened on Sunday, July 7, while Angel Ramirez and Angela Hernandez-Meija took their three young children on an electric bike ride just after 7 p.m. in Garden Grove, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Ramirez was pulling a trailer with the couple's 5-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, while Hernandez-Meija was pulling their 7-month-old daughter in another trailer in the 12300 block of Haster Street at Twin Tree Lane when Ramos allegedly ran over all five of them and drove away, according to prosecutors.

A witness called the police and followed Ramos until officers caught up to them. When officers arrested Ramos, they discovered he had a BAC of .22%, nearly three times the legal limit of .08%.

Ramirez suffered a fractured skull and a brain bleed. He remains in a coma.

The couple's 5-year-old son remains in a coma without any brain activity. His sister is still in critical condition after undergoing surgery. She turned 7 years old a day after the collision.

"Instead of blowing out her birthday candles, a little girl spent her seventh birthday in the hospital fighting for her life the day after being run over along with her entire family by a drunk driver," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

Hernandez-Meija and the couple's 7-month-old baby suffered minor injuries. Medical staff believe they will survive.

"They were just riding their bikes, enjoying a hot summer day, and now that little girl, her brother, and their dad are just hoping to make it to her next birthday," Spitzer said. "This is a tragedy that should have never happened, but it did because of the selfish decision by a stranger to get behind the wheel drunk."

Prosecutors said the charges may change if the injuries worsen.