Hit-and-run driver flees scene after crashing into 2 adults, 3 children in Garden Grove

Five hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Garden Grove

Five hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Garden Grove

Five hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Garden Grove

Five people were hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Garden Grove late Sunday evening.

The crash happened a little after 7:30 p.m. near Haster Street and Twintree Lane, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

All five victims, two adults and three children, were rushed to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

At the latest one of the adults and two of the children were said to be in critical condition, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

There was no description provided on the vehicle involved in the crash, but police say that they had detained the driver at the latest.

Investigators tell KCAL News that the parents were riding bicycles with their children in tow in some sort of wagons when they were hit.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where debris and the wreckage could be seen littering the road.