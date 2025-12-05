Driver arrested for allegedly running over two children in San Bernardino

The San Bernardino Police Department on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly ran over a stroller, severely injuring a baby and a toddler.

Investigators said two women with six children were crossing Arrowhead Avenue on Monday when suspect Chester Lamont Gordon allegedly sped down the street. San Bernardino police officers said Gordon ran over a 3-year-old who was walking and an infant who was in a stroller.

The toddler was thrown to the ground while Gordon's car allegedly dragged the infant and the stroller for 350 feet before stopping. After dislodging the stroller, Gordon allegedly sped away from the scene.

The children, a 4-month-old baby girl and a 3-year-old boy, were both taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said. Both remained hospitalized on Wednesday as they continued to recover. Their father said that the toddler suffered a broken leg, and the infant has a brain bleed and ruptured spleen. Both have been released from the ICU.

Investigators received a tip on Thursday about Gordon's whereabouts. On Friday morning, officers arrested him as he backed out of his garage.

They seized his car and booked him for felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.