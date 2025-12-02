Watch CBS News
2 children severely injured after San Bernardino hit-and-run driver drags stroller during crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

San Bernardino police are seeking help from the public as they look to identify a hit-and-run driver who severely injured two young children on Monday evening. 

Officers rushed to the intersection of Arrowhead Avenue and 27th Street at around 5:30 p.m. after learning of the collision, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department. 

"A group of families with several young children were walking home from a local dog park and began crossing Arrowhead Avenue at 27th Street. An unknown gray-colored vehicle, traveling northbound on Arrowhead Avenue, struck a baby stroller, dragging it down the block, severely injuring two children," the release said. 

screenshot-2025-12-02-at-10-41-59-pm.png
The stroller involved in the crash (left) and the spot where the collision occurred (right).  San Bernardino Police Department

The children, a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old toddler, were both taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or who may know more to contact them at (909) 998-3773. 

