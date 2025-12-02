2 children severely injured after San Bernardino hit-and-run driver drags stroller during crash

San Bernardino police are seeking help from the public as they look to identify a hit-and-run driver who severely injured two young children on Monday evening.

Officers rushed to the intersection of Arrowhead Avenue and 27th Street at around 5:30 p.m. after learning of the collision, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department.

"A group of families with several young children were walking home from a local dog park and began crossing Arrowhead Avenue at 27th Street. An unknown gray-colored vehicle, traveling northbound on Arrowhead Avenue, struck a baby stroller, dragging it down the block, severely injuring two children," the release said.

The stroller involved in the crash (left) and the spot where the collision occurred (right). San Bernardino Police Department

The children, a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old toddler, were both taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or who may know more to contact them at (909) 998-3773.