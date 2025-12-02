2 children severely injured after San Bernardino hit-and-run driver drags stroller during crash
San Bernardino police are seeking help from the public as they look to identify a hit-and-run driver who severely injured two young children on Monday evening.
Officers rushed to the intersection of Arrowhead Avenue and 27th Street at around 5:30 p.m. after learning of the collision, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department.
"A group of families with several young children were walking home from a local dog park and began crossing Arrowhead Avenue at 27th Street. An unknown gray-colored vehicle, traveling northbound on Arrowhead Avenue, struck a baby stroller, dragging it down the block, severely injuring two children," the release said.
The children, a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old toddler, were both taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or who may know more to contact them at (909) 998-3773.