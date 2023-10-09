Drive-by shooting on Sixth Street Bridge leaves woman hospitalized
A woman was hospitalized after being shot during a drive-by on the Sixth Street Bridge in the Boyle Heights area early Monday morning.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. near the bridge on Sixth Street and Whittier Boulevard.
Investigators say that the woman was walking on the bridge when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is said to be in stable condition.
Police believe that the shooting was gang-related.
There was no further information provided.
