Drive-by shooting on Sixth Street Bridge leaves woman hospitalized

By KCAL-News Staff

A woman was hospitalized after being shot during a drive-by on the Sixth Street Bridge in the Boyle Heights area early Monday morning. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. near the bridge on Sixth Street and Whittier Boulevard. 

Investigators say that the woman was walking on the bridge when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. 

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is said to be in stable condition. 

Police believe that the shooting was gang-related. 

There was no further information provided. 

First published on October 9, 2023 / 7:33 PM

