Drive-by shooting on Sixth Street Bridge leaves woman hospitalized

A woman was hospitalized after being shot during a drive-by on the Sixth Street Bridge in the Boyle Heights area early Monday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. near the bridge on Sixth Street and Whittier Boulevard.

Investigators say that the woman was walking on the bridge when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is said to be in stable condition.

Police believe that the shooting was gang-related.

There was no further information provided.