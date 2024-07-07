Dozens of teens detained after "large-scale disturbance" at SouthBay Pavilion Mall

Dozens of teenagers were arrested following what police called a "large-scale disturbance" at the SouthBay Pavilion Mall in Carson on Saturday.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were sent to the shopping center, located in the 20700 block of Avalon Boulevard, at around 2:30 p.m. after learning of the disturbance, which involved approximately 200 juveniles, according to a statement from Carson city officials.

"The incident included the setting of a trash can on fire and the use of illegal fireworks within the mall premises," the statement said.

The 73 juveniles who were detained allegedly refused to disperse. Three were reportedly from Carson while the rest came from neighboring cities, according to LASD.

Each was issued a citation before being release to their parents or guardians, according to the city statement.

"Criminal activity of this nature is disruptive to our businesses and harmful to our community and will not be tolerated," said a post on Instagram from Carson Sheriff's Station deputies.

There were no reports of any actual arrests, theft or injuries from the incident, LASD deputies reported.

"The safety and well-being of our residents and businesses are our top priority," said a statement from Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. "We are taking immediate steps to ensure such incidents do not recur."

KCAL News has reached out to mall management for comment on the matter but has not yet heard back.