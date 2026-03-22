1 hospitalized, 5 others injured in downtown LA stabbing, firefighters say

One person was hospitalized and five other people were injured in a stabbing in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, according to firefighters.

It happened just before 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of W. 7th Street, Los Angeles Fire Department officials told CBS LA. They said that the victims of the alleged stabbing were found in two different locations in the area.

Firefighters said that one person was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the incident, and Los Angeles police said that the person's injuries were consistent with a knife wound. Their condition was not immediately known. LAFD officials also told CBS LA that five others were being assessed by LAFD paramedics at the scene.

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation and authorities have not yet announced arrests or a motive as their investigation continues.

An aerial look at the downtown Los Angeles area where six people were injured during a stabbing on Sunday, March 22, 2026. CBS LA

LAPD's Central Division advised people to stay away from the area near 7th Street and Flower Street as they began to investigate the incident.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a large law enforcement presence was spotted outside of what looked to be a restaurant in the area. A large perimeter was surrounded by crime scene tape as LAPD officers began their investigation.