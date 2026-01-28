LAPD seeking additional victims of man who allegedly sexually assaulted woman at business downtown

Los Angeles police are searching for additional victims of a man who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown business over the weekend.

In a news release, investigators said that the attack happened at around 5 p.m. on Sunday at a business near Eighth Street and Main Street. They say that the victim, an unidentified female, was already at the location when the suspect entered and "began searching for items to take."

"The suspect opened a door to a separate room and discovered the victim inside," the release said. "When the victim yelled at the suspect to leave, the suspect attempted to restrain her, knocking her to the ground."

Joseph Lee Davis, who police arrested for alleged sexual assault at a downtown Los Angeles business on Jan. 25, 2026. Los Angeles Police Department

Police said that the suspect closed the door behind them and tried to remove the victim's pants before grabbing her from behind and sexually assaulting her, according to the release.

"The victim defended herself and was able to escape the room," police said. While she ran to a neighboring business to seek help, police said that the suspect ran from the area.

Detectives were able to retrieve video evidence of the incident from closed-circuit television, which they used to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Joseph Lee Davis.

He was arrested on Tuesday when police found him in the area near Sixth Street and San Julian Street. He was booked for attempted rape, police said.

They also noted that he has a prior sexual battery conviction which required him to register as a sex offender, Despite this, he failed to comply with registration requirements.

Due to the nature of the crimes, police believe that there may be additional victims. Anyone who knows more or believes they were also victimized by Davis was asked to contact LAPD at (213) 996-1837.