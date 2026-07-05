Pedestrian fatally struck by Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles late Sunday night.

It happened at around 10:20 p.m. near the 100 block of E. Sixth Street and Los Angeles Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

Firefighters arrived and found the pedestrian dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

LAFD officials said that an MTA supervisor was en route to the scene as the Los Angeles Police Department investigation began.

Aerial footage showed a white canopy covering the pedestrian's body near the rear of a Metro bus.

No further information was provided.