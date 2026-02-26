Watch CBS News
22-year-old man arrested for fatal DUI crash in downtown Los Angeles

Dean Fioresi
An alleged DUI driver was arrested on Thursday for a deadly crash near downtown Los Angeles, according to police. 

It happened at around 2:10 a.m. near 9th Street and Towne Avenue, when officers say a pedestrian was walking when he was struck by a car, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Police say that the pedestrian was struck by a red Nissan Kicks being driven by 22-year-old Orlando Larios as he was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on 9th Street, the release said. 

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim, who was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as 37-year old Robert Francis, dead at the scene. 

Larios was arrested and booked for felony DUI after LAPD's Central Traffic Division officers investigated the scene, during which he was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police said. 

"We would like to remind everybody that when drinking alcoholic beverages, do not operate a motor vehicle," the LAPD release said.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LAPD Investigator S. Ko at (213) 833-3713. 

