Fire burns through roof of downtown Los Angeles commercial building

A large fire ripped through the roofs of several downtown Los Angeles commercial packing businesses on Sunday night before firefighters could gain control of the blaze.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said it was first reported around 6:40 p.m. at a row of commercial businesses in the 900 block of E. Pico Boulevard, just south of South Central Avenue.

Firefighters said the blaze burned in a row of businesses measuring 40 feet by 150 feet, and flames began showing through the roof by 7 p.m., forcing crews to shift into a defensive mode, meaning they fought the flames from the outside.

Crews reported knockdown just before 8:10 p.m., nearly an hour and a half after they first received the 911 call, LAFD officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

LAFD officials notified the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, the Los Angeles Police Department and Southern California Gas Company about the incident.