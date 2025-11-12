Watch CBS News
LAPD issues tactical alert for shooting incident at downtown Los Angeles apartment building

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a tactical alert for a shooting incident at a high-rise apartment building in downtown LA on Wednesday morning.

The LAPD posted on X that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area near Ninth Street and Broadway. They said a crime scene was established and they were asking people to avoid the area around Broadway between Eighth Street and Olympic Boulevard.

A few minutes later, they posted an update saying that Hill Street was also included within the perimeter.

SkyCal flew over the scene where several officers could be seen entering the apartment building wearing tactical gear.

According to LA Metro, buses on Line 94 will be detoured due to the policy activity until about 1 p.m.   

  • Toward North Hollywood Station, stops from Hill / Venice through Hill / 5th will not be served  
  • Toward Downtown LA - Hill - Venice, stops from Hill / 6th through Hill / 11th will not be served  

It is unclear what led up to the shooting incident. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

