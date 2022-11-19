Watch CBS News
Downtown Long Beach to clear out homeless encampments

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Newly posted signs downtown Long Beach warn the homeless to clear their things because sidewalk encampments will be cleared out this weekend.

It's part of the preparations for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Business owners in the area say they have been affected by the city's near 62 percent rise in homelessness. Boutique Hotel Metropolitan owner, Nancy Downs said she doesn't feel safe for the first time in 25 years. "The homeless break our windows on a daily basis," said Downs. She said she's been a victim of multiple property crimes recently.

The city will begin its sidewalk sweeps this weekend, while at the same time reaching out to the homeless offering various support services.

While the cleanup is intended for the holiday festivities, to ensure everyone is safe, Downs said she hopes the outreach helps the homeless find shelter.

The city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 5.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 4:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

