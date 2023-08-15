Watch CBS News
Downtown LA streets closed as police investigate possibility of burglar suspect in a bank

The Los Angeles Police Department has blocked off several streets in Downtown Los Angeles as they investigate the possibility of a burglar inside a bank.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect was seen on surveillance footage inside the Wells Fargo band at 232 E. Second Street, Downtown Los Angeles. 

The area of San Pedro and 2nd Street remains closed off as police investigate.

This is a developing story.

