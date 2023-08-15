Downtown LA streets closed as police investigate possibility of burglar suspect in a bank
The Los Angeles Police Department has blocked off several streets in Downtown Los Angeles as they investigate the possibility of a burglar inside a bank.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect was seen on surveillance footage inside the Wells Fargo band at 232 E. Second Street, Downtown Los Angeles.
The area of San Pedro and 2nd Street remains closed off as police investigate.
This is a developing story.
