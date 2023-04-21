Downey sewage overflow prompts beach closures in Long Beach

A blockage in a Downey sewer caused an overflow of 250,000 gallons of sewage into the Los Angeles River Thursday, prompting beaches in Long Beach to close.

Los Angeles County Sanitation District maintenance equipment malfunctioned at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, causing a sewage backup and overflow at Burns and Rives avenues, the city of Downey said in a statement.

Crews cleared the blockage at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the city, stopping the sewage overflow. The public was advised to avoid the area of Rives Avenue between Burns and Stewart and Gray Road while the cleanup was underway.

Approximately 250,000 gallons of sewage reached the Los Angeles River. Beaches downstream were closed as a result.

The following beaches in Long Beach were closed to the public on Friday:

5th Place Beach

10th Place Beach

Molino Avenue Beach

Coronado Avenue Beach

West side of Belmont Pier

Prospect Avenue Beach

Granada Avenue Beach

55th Place Beach

72nd Place Beach

For the latest updates, check the Long Beach Bureau of Environmental Health - Recreational Water Monitoring page.

Los Angeles County advised the public against swimming at other area beaches due to high bacterial counts earlier in the week.