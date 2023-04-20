Water quality at some L.A. County beaches prompts warnings

Public warned against swimming at some L.A. beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued warnings Wednesday about high bacterial levels in the ocean water at certain beaches and cautioned the public against swimming in those areas.

The beaches remain open but getting into the water is currently discouraged.

Bacterial levels exceeded health standards when they were recently tested.

As of Wednesday, the following beach areas warnings are in effect:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach.

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica.

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach.

Strand Street extension at Santa Monica Beach.

Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey.

For the latest water quality updates, visit the L.A. County Dept. of Public Health Beach Water Quality Advisories page.