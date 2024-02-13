Watch CBS News
Downed tree closes Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Crest

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A section of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Eden Drive in Beverly Crest are closed Tuesday morning due to a fallen tree that has knocked down several power lines in the area.

The tree came down around 12 a.m. and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene.

Caution tape was put around the area, blocking all traffic from going north or south on the Coldwater Canyon.

LADWP has not responded to the scene yet so it is not known if their was a power outage or not.

Authorities are waiting on LADWP to de-energize the powerlines before it is safe for crews to clear the scene.

It is unknown how long it will take to reopen the road.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 6:22 AM PST

