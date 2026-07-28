Dominic Canzone's 2-run homer in the 8th lifts the Mariners over the Dodgers 7-6

Dominic Canzone hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer — his second longball of the game and fifth for Seattle — in the eighth inning to rally the Mariners past the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Tuesday night in their series opener.

Canzone sent a high flyball 414 feet into center field off reliever Alex Vesia, scoring Julio Rodríguez, who singled and stole second, for a 7-5 lead.

The NL West-leading Dodgers blew three one-run leads and grounded into three double plays. Every Dodger except Teoscar Hernández had at least one hit.

The Dodgers cut their deficit to 7-6 in the ninth against Seattle closer Andrés Muñoz, who earned his 19th save.

Dalton Rushing singled leading off. Shohei Ohtani followed with a double to right that was misplayed by defensive replacement Victor Robles, allowing Rushing to score and Ohtani to reach third. Robles had trouble picking up the ball on the warning track and it squirted out of his hand.

Max Muncy drew a nine-pitch, two-out walk that brought Mookie Betts to the plate. Betts grounded out to end the game.

José A. Ferrer (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Brock Stewart (0-1) took the loss.

Also homering for the Mariners were Cal Raleigh, Rodríguez and Rob Refsnyder, who came off the injured list before the game and had a two-run drive that put Seattle ahead 4-2 in the fourth. Canzone's first homer — a 433-foot shot — in the sixth tied the game at 5.

Ohtani hit an opposite-field, two-strike homer leading off the bottom of the first for the Dodgers that traveled a foot farther than Canzone's first homer. Also going deep was Muncy, whose shot leading off the fifth put Los Angeles ahead 5-4.

Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski had allowed just eight homers in 107 innings this season before giving up four in six innings.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo allowed five runs and 11 hits in five innings.

Up next

Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (6-4, 3.16 ERA) starts Wednesday against Dodgers LHP Eric Lauer (5-5, 4.83).