Dog who lost owner in deadly South Los Angeles hit-and-run finds new home

A dog whose owner was killed after a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles last month has found a new home.

"For like three days, he was just like really bad anxiety and separation anxiety," said Alex Choi, who has been fostering the dog.

Two weeks ago, Choi rescued the Husky and Akita mix and posted images that broke millions of hearts. The dog's 63-year-old owner was on a bicycle when a hit-and-run driver struck and killed him, but his best friend would not leave his side.

"It was very hard for me to get him to leave that area where the owner's body was," Choi said.

Choi said officers tried to coax the dog away, but he kept going back. That's when photojournalists who know Choi, because he operates drones, called.

"They don't know what to do with him. They're going to send him to Animal Control and he may even be put down," Choi said.

Choi, who had already rescued four other dogs this year, came immediately.

"I really just had to like put him on a leash and pull him because he just kept turning his head and looking at the canopy," Choi said. "I put him in my car, and he just started howling."

People who live and work in the Watts neighborhood, where the crash happened, told Choi the man killed may have struggled with homelessness, and he and the dog had been inseparable.

Choi said 24 hours after bringing the dog home, he clawed out of his back house, he thinks to find his dad.

"I went out like 5 a.m. to check on him and he was gone," Choi said. "He literally chewed through the door like the full ruined. I've never seen a dog do that."

Choi and his friends posted flyers throughout nearby Willacre Park and his neighborhood, hoping somebody would find him. They also flew thermal imaging drones all night.

Choi said social media and word of mouth ultimately reunited him with the pup; he's just calling him "Dog" for now.

"These people found him at a gas station with a trash bag over his head and like ticks and fleas all over his body," Choi said.

Since then, Dog's been getting lots of love and chicken, which Choi says is his go-to.

"I found out he's programmed in Spanish. I tried to get him to sit and do whatever English and he didn't listen," Choi said.

Choi said he heard someone give him the command, "siéntate," and he sat. They told him "mano," and he gave them his hand.

"I've been trying to learn my Spanish to be able to talk to him," Choi said.

Choi said no member of the owner's family has come forward and because he already has three dogs, he can unfortunately only foster him.

Choi said a lot of people have expressed interest in him, but he plans to place Dog with a close friend who can shower him with much-needed affection.