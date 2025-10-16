Dodgers 1 win away from World Series after defeating Brewers in Los Angeles

Tommy Edman hit a tiebreaking single off hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski in a two-run sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Thursday to take a 3-0 lead in their NL Championship Series.

Los Angeles moved within one win of becoming the first defending champion to reach the World Series since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies. No team has won consecutive titles since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees took three in a row.

Only one Major League Baseball team has overcome a 3-0 postseason deficit: the 2004 Boston Red Sox against the Yankees.