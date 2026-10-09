Dodgers turn to Tarik Skubal for NLCS Game 1 opener vs Brewers; Yoshinobu Yamamoto set for Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Tarik Skubal against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, last year's World Series MVP, will start Game 2 on Monday at American Family Field, manager Dave Roberts said Friday.

Skubal also started Game 1 of the NL Division Series. The two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched six dominant innings, allowing one run and two hits, in a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two.

Yamamoto started Game 3 of the NLDS, and struck out 10 over seven innings. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits to go with one walk.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell struggled as the Game 2 starter against the Braves, who won 3-2 to tie the best-of-five series 1-1. The Dodgers went on to eliminate the Braves, 3-1.

Roberts said the Dodgers were in discussions about adding a pitcher for the best-of-seven NLCS, which would require them to drop a position player. Rosters are due Sunday morning.

Miguel Rojas exited Game 3 against the Braves during an at-bat with lower back pain. The utility player underwent imaging, which mostly showed prior back issues. He took ground balls and a couple rounds of batting practice at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Rojas, 37, has said he's leaning toward retiring at the end of the season.

"Today was encouraging," Roberts said. "We still have a flight to get on and see how he comes in tomorrow for the workout there, so there's nothing definitive."