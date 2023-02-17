Dodgers re-sign Jimmy Nelson to one-year deal

The Dodgers have re-signed Jimmy Nelson to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.2 million.

This is the second straight campaign that the Boys in Blue have brought Nelson back on a one-year deal, after doing the same prior to the 2022 season. He was sidelined for the entire year though, as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Nelson, now 33, was originally signed by the Dodgers in 2020, but missed that entire season due to back surgery.

He last pitched in the bigs in 2021, when he appeared in 28 games for the Dodgers. He sported an impressive 1.86 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched.

Prior to his time with the Dodgers, Nelson, was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2013 to 2019. To date, he has a lifetime 4.12 ERA and 622 strikeouts in 147 appearances. Before joining L.A., Nelson was primarily a starting pitcher, with what was then his best season coming in 2017, when he finished ninth in the National League Cy Young voting.

Nelson has always been considered an above average strikeout pitcher, featuring a 37.9% strikeout rate in 2021, but control issues and a high walk-rate have raised concerns at times.

He joins a loaded Dodgers' bullpen that also consists of new-signee Alex Reyes and the likes of Daniel Hudson, Evan Phillips, Yency Almonte, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen.