Dodgers sign Alex Reyes to one-year deal

The Dodgers have signed relief pitcher Alex Reyes to a one-year deal ahead of the 2023 season.

According to Fabian Ardaya, who covers the Dodgers for The Athletic, the deal is worth $1.1 million and comes with a $3 million option for the 2024 season.

It’s a one-year, $1.1 million deal for Alex Reyes, source says, with a $3 million club option for 2024.



Has up to $1 million in bonuses in 2023, and is on track to be in big league games before the All-Star break.



Has up to $1 million in bonuses in 2023, and is on track to be in big league games before the All-Star break.

Total value of deal could reach $10 million with incentives.

Reyes, 28, was an All-Star in 2021 with the St. Louis Cardinals, who he had spent the entirety of his five-year big league career with to date.

While injuries have plagued the right-handed reliever for most of his career, he's shown glimpses of greatness putting together a 2.86 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings with the Cardinals. As their closer in 2021, he secured 29 saves in in 34 attempts with a 3.24 ERA.

He's currently recovering from shoulder surgery that kept him out of the entire 2022 season, which could also prevent him from playing the beginning parts of this season as well.

Reyes' upside is tremendous, thanks in large part to his high-90s fastball and devastating slider, both factors in his nearly 31% strikeout percentage over the last two seasons.

Though he was born in the United States, Reyes' family emigrated to the Dominican Republic after high school to help boost chances of him signing with a big league team. The Cardinals signed him to an international contract in 2012.