Dodgers place Yency Almonte on 15-Day IL due to right elbow tightness

The Dodgers placed right-handed reliever Yency Almonte on the injured list Sunday due to lingering tightness in his right elbow.

Since joining the Dodgers prior to the 2022 season, Almonte has put together his best season to date, tossing 31.1 innings with a 1.15 ERA and 30 strikeouts. He last pitched on Aug. 3, throwing a scoreless inning in a win over the San Francisco Giants.

The extent of Almonte's injury was not immediately known, as he and the team awaited an MRI to learn the results.

Prior to signing a minor league deal with Los Angeles, he had spent four season with the Colorado Rockies, where he had a 5.30 ERA in 114 appearances.

In a corresponding move, the Boys in Blue have recalled right-handed pitcher Andrew Jackson from Triple-A.

Jackson made his major league debut in 2021, appearing in just three games.

Thus far in 2022, Jackson has pitched solely in the minors, making 16 starts where he has a 1-6 record with a 5.20 ERA, 48 walks and 59 strikeouts in 55.1 innings.